Rivlin to receive antibiotic treatment

President Rivlin, who is suffering from a mild flu, will maintain a more controlled schedule to allow him the required respite.

President Reuven Rivlin will receive a continuous intravenous antibiotic treatment under the guidance of his doctors.

The President's Office said on Wednesday that "because of the medical treatment, the president will conduct a more controlled and spacious schedule that will allow him the necessary respite."

Rivlin, 78, has been suffering from a mild flu in recent days, which has forced him to rest at home and cancel his participation in several events.

In January of 2017, the President was fitted with a pacemaker after his doctors detected cardiac arrhythmia requiring greater monitoring capability.