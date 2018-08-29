Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked praised the ruling of the Jerusalem District Court allowing the Samaria town of Mitzpe Kramim to grow and flourish.

"The court accepted the state's position after the attorney general overturned his predecessor's position," Shaked said at the launch of the united list of Malachi Levinger, the Jewish Home, and the Likud.

Shaked called the decision a "strategically [important] ruling which is great news. For the past three years I have been working in parallel with the Regulation Law on administrative authorization tools. The Sisyphean work has now made its mark. The State's current position is that the State is no longer saying that it is necessary to evacuate, but that a way has been found to regulate the development and growth of the settlements."

The justice minister also addressed the possibility of early elections. "I hope that the cooperation between the Jewish home and the Likud here in Kiryat Arba will signal the cooperation between the parties in the next government, and for this it is important that the Jewish Home be a big party and that they make the right decisions."

The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday accepted the claim of the residents of Mitzpe Kramim in Samaria to apply the 'Market ouvert' clause to their town, stating that they own the rights to the lands on which Mitzpe Kramim is built.

The application of this clause constitutes a green light for the planning of construction in Mitzpe Kramim, which was established in the late 1990s, and is home to dozens of families. In this way, the court established a legal precedent for the regulation of young communities, throughout Judea and Samaria.