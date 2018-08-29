Temple Mount: The place where the curse turns into a blessing

Joy and gratitude to Hashem are what makes the world go 'round.

Thus, this week's Torah portion of Ki Tavo opens with the bringing of first fruits to the Holy Temple and grateful acknowledgement to G-d for the life He has bequeathed to us. Yet this week's Torah portion also features the infamous 'curses,' which spell out the chilling fate which awaits the Children of Israel if they abandon G-d's commandments.

How is this to be understood. But it's all good. Tune into this week's amazing edition of Temple Talk as our hosts reveal the deepest messages for our spiritual development as we draw closer to the Days of Awe.