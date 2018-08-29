'The Zionist Union has something wrong'

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) criticized the conduct of the Zionist Union party, which in his opinion speaks out of both sides of it mouth, trying to appeal both to the right and the left.



"I really like my friends in the Zionist Union and in the movement, but I think they have something wrong," Yogev said in an interview with Amnon Sofer on Radio 101.5FM.



"In the Zionist Union, they are confused and attracted by all kinds of theories. I suggest that they return to building and creation. If Judea and Samaria are difficult for them, they established the Jordan Valley. By the way, the settlements in Judea and Samaria were also established by Labor governments,” he added.

In his opinion, the Zionist Union should be added to the coalition. "I would call on them to join the coalition, to take care of everything they see fit to do well. They chose instead to be frustrated and complain. I hope that next year they will come out of this and join the Jewish, Zionist and democratic endeavor and be helpful - not just confused.”