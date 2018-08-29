Toddler nearly drowns in Gilboa

3-year-old in critical condition after nearly drowning in pool.

A three-year-old toddler nearly drowned in a private swimming pool in a Moshav in the Gilboa Regional Council Wednesday afternoon/

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene and performed CPR operations on the child. The child's condition is defined as critical.

Last week, a toddler of about a year and a half was hospitalized after nearly drowning in a private pool in Herzliya.

Three drowning deaths of children have been reported over the last month. 33 children have died from drowning so far this year, compared to 15 who died from drowning in 2017.