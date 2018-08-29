PA calls Mitzpe Kramim ruling 'land theft'

The precedent-setting Jerusalem District Court decision to apply the 'Market ouvert' clause to Mitzpe Kramim in Binyamin, establishing that the community owns the rights to the lands on which is built, is a source of great consternation among Arabs.

Applying the clause constitutes a green light for planning construction in Mitzpe Kramim, which was established in the late 1990s and is home to dozens of families. In this way, the court established a legal precedent for regulating young communities throughout Judea and Samaria.

The official Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa calls the court's decision "a new Israeli method of stealing land and preparing for settlement."

The PA Foreign Ministry said in a statement the decision was further evidence that "the Israeli court is an integral part of the occupation regime" and its decisions are political and "intended to establish the racist discrimination regime in occupied Palestine."

The announcement further emphasized that all settlement is illegal and fundamentally void, and that the court's decision constitutes an attack on international law.