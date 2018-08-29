New Australian PM invited to visit Israel

PM Netanyahu speaks with incoming Australian PM Morrison, invites him to visit Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning spoke with incoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Netanyahu wished Morrison success, and invited him and his wife to visit Israel and its capital of Jerusalem.

Both leaders emphasized the excellent relations and deep friendship between the Israeli and the Australian governments and peoples, and agreed to work to further strengthen security and economic relations.

Morrison was elected last week, replacing former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

He previously served as a treasurer and immigration minister under Turnbull, and is known for his hardline policies against asylum seekers.