Passengers who were stood up by travel agent to receive refunds

Travel agency says flights to Uman were canceled, promises that affected customers will receive refunds.

The Europnim travel agency announced on Wednesday that reduced-cost flights to Uman, Ukraine, had been canceled and passengers' money would be returned, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A third party, who had signed an agreement with Europnim, promised to purchase airline tickets at a reduced cost.

However, it was later discovered that the agent paid the airline in question a preliminary sum and then disappeared with the rest of the cash, leaving 2,000 customers stranded.

Most of the customers were Breslov hasidim hoping to spend the Jewish New Year at the grave of Rabbi Nachman.

"After all of our efforts, the company was forced to announce that the flights will not take place due to the current situation," a representative said, adding that customers would receive the relevant information regarding the refunds.

Europnim has submitted a complaint to the police.