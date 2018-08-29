Watch: Raid on cannabis farm

Border Police raid hydro farm in Kiryat Gat yesterday and arrested three suspects; remand extended until Sunday.





Weeks of operational activity around an indoor hydroponic cannabis farm in the new neighborhood of Karmei Gat in the city of Kiryat Gat ended Monday with a police raid on the facility.

Border Police officers ambushed three suspects who came to the apartment to tend the crop.

Police positively identified the three, left their concealed positions, and arrested them. The three detainees are Kiryat Gat residents, one of whom is 19 and the other two are in their twenties and thirties.

In the new apartment allegedly rented by the three suspects jointly, about 100 cannabis plants weighing 32 kilograms were found, worth about NIS 2 million.

The suspects were brought before the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court yesterday where their remand was extended until Sunday.