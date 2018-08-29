KFC returning to Israel

In official statement, KFC confirms plans to open branches in Israel, but declines to provide timetable.

KFC is planning to open branches is Israel, Israel Hayom reported.

Quoting Eretz Radio, the site said that while KFC isn't planning to open a Be'er Sheva branch in March 2019, official KFC representatives are in Israel and planning to re-launch their famous chicken menu in the country.

KFC has already tried and failed three times to gain a foothold in the Israeli market. The company's last attempt ended when they closed their last Israeli branch in 2012.

In a statement, KFC said, "We are very optimistic about the Israeli market, and we believe that that chain can succeed here."

"We are currently planning our re-launch in Israel. We will be able to provide further details at a later date."