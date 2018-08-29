'I'd prefer to be minister influencing more things - Treasury or Justice - this doesn't now seem realistic; I want to continue Agriculture.'

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) referred on Army Radio to the possibility of early Knesset elections.

Ariel was asked whether his party - the National Union - would run together with the Jewish Home Party and said discussions were being held on party unity. "There are understandings of principle, but as long as it remains unfinished it's not finished," he said.

"We want to get to united elections, but if that doesn't happen we'll run separately - we also have other options," Ariel said.

"I'd like to be a minister who influences more things - Treasury or Justice - this isn't what seems realistic at the moment; I'm in Agriculture and I want to continue in Agriculture," he said in an interview with Lior Shlein and Rina Matzliah.