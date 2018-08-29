Soldiers visit doctors twice as often as everyone else

New study finds soldiers go to the doctor twice as much as civilians of the same age.

A new research published in Yediot Aharonot showed that IDF soldiers visit doctors at a rate twice as high as others their age.

The research was conducted by Ramat Gan's Israel Academic College, Jerusalem's Hebrew University, and the Meuhedet health fund.

It included 3,403 IDF soldiers between the ages of 18-21 who were treated in Meuhedet clinics during 2012, as well as 2,379 civilian Meuhedet patients of the same age.

"In recent decades, there has been a significant rise in the amount the IDF spends on health services," Dr. Esti Anglechen-Nissan told Yediot Aharonot. She estimates that "the causes for the extra consumption [of these services] is related to the low cost of the services when compared to how much they cost for civilians."

She also noted that "since [the soldiers] are not employed in the civilian market, they don't pay for the service, and their salary is not affected by sick days."