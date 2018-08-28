Hero who saved toddler recognized

Man who ran into street to rescue 2-year-old who fell out of car at busy intersection recognized for bravery.

Lt. Gen. (res.) Shimon Nachmani, Commander of the Lachish District Police, presented a certificate of appreciation to Zvika Stambolsky on Monday for the courage he demonstrated while saving the lie of a two-year-old child.

On August 5, 2016, a traffic accident occurred at a central and busy intersection in Ashdod. During the accident, a toddler fell from the back seat of a vehicle onto the road.

Immediately after he fell, the toddler stood up helplessly as vehicles began to drive toward him.

Stambolsky, a 47-year-old resident of Ashkelon, was standing at the intersection and saw what was going on. He did not hesitate, and without further thought he got out of his car and started running towards the toddler in order to save him. He was also injured when he fell to the side of the child while protecting him.

Yesterday, during a visit by the Lachish District Commander in the Lachish Accident Inspectors Unit, Nachmani gave a certificate of appreciation to Stambolsky and praised his resourcefulness and courage.