Strauss to begin marketing small packages of unwrapped Krembos, saving 13 tons of aluminum.

The upcoming Krembo season beginning in September will see the favorite candy sold without the familiar aluminum cover.

Strauss announced it will begin marketing Krembo packages containing 8 units without the wrapping. The company claims it will thereby save 13 tons of aluminum wrapping.

Flash 90 Wrapping "Menbo", Feldman's Icecream factory's name for Krembo

In addition to protecting the environment, this process will save the company high salary costs, since each Krembo was hand-wrapped by production workers.

The company stresses the new packaging will preserve and protect the Krembo's delicate shape without the thin wrapping.

In larger Krembo packages containing 20 and 32 "krembosim", units wrapped in aluminum foil will continue to be available, saving the country from the potential shock and social dislocation sure to be associated with the radical austerity measure.

