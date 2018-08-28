Remembering terror victims - also at the UN

This year the UN commemorates the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, and Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon initiated an exhibition commemorating victims of terror in Israel.

As part of the exhibition that will be displayed for more than a week at the UN building in New York, the names of terror victims from recent years will be presented alongside text written by a family member or close friend.

Ambassador Danon said, "Those killed in terrorist acts, alongside the uniformed soldiers who fell in defense of the State, have a place in our hearts; their memory will not be forgotten.

"The acts of hostility are low and cowardly in character; the terrorists who commit them imbibe the incitement against our people with their mother's milk. They're considered heroes in the society where they were raised.

"The international community must demand that the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority stop transfer of salaries to murderers who shed the blood of innocent Israelis," added Danon.

In the above picture Danon looks at pictures of Har Bracha resident Itamar Ben Gal who was murdered in cold blood on his way home at the Ariel junction in Samaria.

Ben Gal, 29, the father of four children between the ages of one and seven, worked as an educator at a Bnei Akiva yeshiva in Givat Shmuel and also taught at a yeshiva in his community.