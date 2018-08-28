Trump against Google: 'Only fake news'

Administration official says White House considering regulating Google after Trump attacks online giant on Twitter.

The Trump Administration is considering regulating internet giant Google, President Trump's top economic adviser said Tuesday.

Larry Kudlow told reporters that the administration is "looking into" regulating Google hours after Trump excoriated Google for censuring conservatives, the Washington Post reported.

"Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD," Trump wrote.

"Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous.

"Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!"

Google responded to the president's tweets by stating: “When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds."

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a company spokesperson said.

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”