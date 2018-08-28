MK Forer: Improve status of daycare workers

MK Oded Forer warns of severe consequences for children, economy if daycare centers do not open this year due to strike.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) appealed to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon demanding the addition of news standards and the improvement of the the status of caregivers in day care centers.

The background to the appeal is the threats that day care centers will not open in the upcoming school year. Forer also appealed to the Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK MosheGafni, to request an emergency meeting.

MK Forer explained that the entire crisis is about budget issues and that the finance minister must solve the situation in order to prevent, first and foremost, harm to the children and to prevent the economy from losing thousands of work days of parents who will not be able to go to work because of the situation.

"A profession in which people earn less than NIS 6,000 (about $1,650) and require a lot of responsibility and ability will usually suffer from a shortage of manpower," Forer said.

"The Ministry of Finance must understand that daycare staffs should be, together with educators, a top priority in order to ensure better education for preschoolers and schoolchildren," he said.