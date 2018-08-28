Tragedy at Haifa port

Diver sucked into pipe while carrying out underwater work and critically injured. Doctors at Rambam hospital confirm his death.

A 33-year-old diver who was involved in underwater work was killed Tuesday at the Haifa port.

The scuba diver, a resident of the Galilee, was critically injured during his work, after which he was treated by an MDA team and evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa while efforts were made at resuscitation, but doctors at the hospital soon confirmed his death

The diver is an employee of the company building the new gulf port in the eastern part of Haifa Bay.

According to estimates, the diver was sucked into a pipe while carrying out work and was trapped, leading to his death. Investigators from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Transport were summoned to the scene and an investigation was opened by police.