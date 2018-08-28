Social equality minister backs separation of religion and state

'If it was possible not to mix religious and haredi parties in a political system - then it would certainly have been better.'

Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel spoke against the haredi and religious parties and argued that there should be a separation between Judaism and the state.



"I am in favor of separating religion and state, if it was possible not to mix religious and haredi parties in a political system - then it would certainly have been better," Gamliel told Army Radio.



"Politics is a matter of compromise and religion is simply unequivocal. This failure is seen every time anew. There should have been a clear separation between religion and state," she explained.



Minister Gamliel said that she aspires to be elected to the first five on the Likud list for the next Knesset, and would like to be Israel's education minister.

She attacked the Arab Knesset members from the Joint List, who are condemning Israel in the United Nations. "A small percentage of Arab citizens vote, and whoever does vote, chooses the Joint List - a party that does an injustice to that public. It represents exactly the opposite of their positions," Gamliel said.