'It is impossible to ignore Judea and Samaria settlements'

The Minister of Construction and Housing, Yoav Galant (Kulanu), took part last night in the celebrations marking the end of the summer in the Binyamin community of Beit El.



"Settlement in Judea and Samaria is a symbol and a central expression of the Zionist hold of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, and I am happy that this is penetrating all levels of the entire public and this understanding is seeping in," Galant told Arutz Sheva.



According to him, the Ministry of Construction and Housing has invested in the past three years close to one billion shekels in settlement in Judea and Samaria. "I am proud of this, and the money has been invested in the development of settlements, in planning, roads, in the construction of cultural and sports centers. This is necessary because there are half a million residents here and it is impossible to ignore Judea and Samaria settlement.”

Galant was asked about the relatively few building permits given to housing units in Judea and Samaria. "The challenges are there. I suggest looking at the way in which we did it for 50 years and seeing what we did. Part of the way was on the main road, some on gravel roads and part on goat paths.”



"In the end, we are moving in all directions. I know how many units we approved in Beit El, more than 500, which is something that has not happened in 20 years. It happened in other regions and I am proud of it. "



"For me, settlement, security and agriculture are the same. So it was my whole life, in the army and in civilian life, and I will work to advance the issue of settlement in Judea and Samaria as I do elsewhere," added Galant.

He refused to comment on whether he intends to run in the next elections as part of the Likud list, and not in the Kulanu party for which he serves as a minister.