Watch: House of terrorist in Adam attack demolished

Security forces demolish last night the house of the perpetrator of the attack in which Yotam Ovadia murdered by stabbing.

IDF forces, in cooperation with Border Police and the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration, demolished on Monday night the house of terrorist Muhammad Tareq Ibrahim Dar Yusuf from the village of Kobar, who committed the stabbing attack in the Binyamin community of Adam on July 26, 2018, in which Yotam Ovadia was murdered.



In the course of the operation, violent riots broke out, in which dozens of Arabs threw stones, Molotov cocktails and pipe bombs, shot fireworks and burned tires.

The security forces responded with crowd dispersal measures. There are no casualties among the forces.

After the destruction of the building was completed, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on his Twitter account: "In the shiva of the murder of Yotam Ovadia, at his home in Adam, I told his widow and his parents that we would soon destroy the house of the terrorist. Last night this circle was closed. We will continue to fight terror with an iron fist, we will continue to build in Adam and anywhere else where they try to harm our citizens.”

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that during the night IDF soldiers searched for weapons in the area of ​​the Samua village under the Judea Regional Brigade. During the searches, a pistol was found, as well as bullets and cartridges. In addition, yesterday soldiers found a homemade weapon in the area of ​​the village of Ein Qiniya under ​​the Ephraim Regional Brigade.

During the night, IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police forces arrested eight wanted terrorists suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces. The suspects were transferred for interrogation.