Rouhani: We expect Europe to save nuclear deal

Iranian President tells French counterpart Iran wants Europe to give it guarantees in order to save 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday urged the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal to act to save the pact, Reuters reported.

In a phone call to French President Emmanuel Macron, Rouhani said Iran wanted the Europeans to give guarantees on banking channels and oil sales as well as in the field of insurance and transportation.

“Iran has acted upon all its promises in the nuclear agreement and, with attention to the one-sided withdrawal of America ... expects the remaining partners to operate their programs more quickly and transparently,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal in May, and recently signed an executive order officially reinstating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the U.S. withdrawal but so far has found Europe’s proposals to be unsatisfactory.

Macron on Monday reiterated France’s commitment to maintaining the accord, but he repeated his earlier calls for broader discussions with all relevant parties that would include Iran’s nuclear program after 2025, its ballistics program and its influence in the wider Middle East region.

“We will do everything so that the talks help avoid a serious crisis in the months ahead,” Macron said in an annual speech to French ambassadors, according to Reuters.

Macron has repeatedly expressed concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program and has suggested that Iran could be sanctioned over it, though he has also made clear there is no “plan B” for the Iran nuclear deal.