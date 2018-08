Tributes from around the US are pouring in for Sen. John McCain. Take a look at his remarkable life, courage and message for America.

John McCain, a titan in the U.S. Senate, was a consistent conservative, though unafraid to buck Republican Party leadership on issues ranging from campaign finance reform to the GOP-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

While the Arizona senator and two-time presidential candidate will be remembered for his self-proclaimed "maverick" persona, it was his military bloodlines and 5.5 years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam that shaped much of McCain's legacy.