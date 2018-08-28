Guns in the US vs. guns in Israel

While Israel announced that more civilians would qualify to receive weapons licenses, many in the US want the guns off the streets.

Josh Hasten discusses Sunday's deadly shooting attack at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

He says that despite today's reality, the US still falls short when it comes to placing trained armed guards outside of crowded public gatherings.

While Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced that more civilians in Israel, specifically thousands of ex-IDF infantry veterans, would qualify to receive weapons licenses, many in the US are advocating to get the guns off the streets. What can the US learn from Israel in this arena?