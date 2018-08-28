Security guard fired after spraying pepper gas on Druze man

Security guard at Ben Gurion Airport used pepper gas during a security inspection of a vehicle belonging to a family from Daliyat al-Karmel.

The Israel Airports Authority on Monday fired a security guard at the Ben Gurion Airport for spraying pepper gas during a vehicle inspection of a Druze family from the town of Daliyat al-Karmel, located near Haifa.

The incident occurred on August 18, when the family arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport and was stopped for a security check at the entrance. The security guard who approached the family vehicle requested ID cards from its occupants.

At one point, a verbal confrontation broke out between the security guard and the occupants of the vehicle, and additional security guards arrived at the scene. For reasons that are unclear, one of the security guards decided to spray the pepper gas on the face of one of the family members.

Following the incident, it was decided to dismiss the security guard after it became clear that he had sprayed the pepper gas despite it not being necessary.

The Israel Airports Authority said in response: "We regret the incident that took place during the security check. An investigation of the incident revealed that the security guard acted in an unprofessional manner and contrary to procedures.”

"Since the operational proceeding during which it was decided not to continue to employ the security guard has been completed, a disciplinary proceeding to dismiss him has begun," added the statement.