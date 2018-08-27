'Take the gloves off for the Joint List'

MK Anat Berko (Likud), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded strongly to the appeal of a number of Arab MKs' to the United Nations to promote a resolution condemning the Nationality Law and the State of Israel.

"I have been following the conduct of certain MKs on the joint list for a long time, and to my dismay, Balad [sets the tone for the rest of them]," Berko said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. "Everyone agrees with Balad, and I think it's time to take the gloves off when dealing with members of the Joint list and say that enough is enough."

According to MK Berko, "no sovereign country which has self-respect would be prepared to have its parliamentarians act against it in international institutions. On top of that is their connection to the BDS movement. They make false propaganda against the State of Israel. They join Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) and Abu Mazen influences legislation passed through the Knesset. It is unthinkable."

She proposed that the Knesset begin to deal with the issue by expelling MK Ahmad Tibi. "Arafat's advisor, MK Tibi, is the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset. Maybe it would be best to start with his dismissal. I think MK Tibi should be ousted immediately if he went to work against the State of Israel at the UN. I do not think he should serve as deputy speaker of the Knesset."

"If he is indeed part of the delegation [to the UN], he should be removed from office. I do not have the list of those whose campaign of slander against the State of Israel is carried out using the State of Israel's diplomatic passports. But if he was part of it he needs to be dismissed. They should also be denied salaries. We cannot finance those who want to destroy the state.

"In my opinion, the majority of MKs from the Joint List are definitely not entitled to immunity, and we must come to an account with them about this behavior.

MK Berko, who took part in the Likud conference ahead of the municipal elections, said that the prime minister's stated goal of 40 seats for the Likud was a realistic target: "I participated in the conference with the prime minister and I can say that heads of local authorities came from all over the country and made speeches about appreciation to the Prime Minister for his work in Israel and abroad, for his contribution to the state, to the economy and to society and to international action.

"Forty seats is definitely a realistic goal for the prime minister, and I think you can even look beyond forty seats," she added.