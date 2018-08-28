Broadcaster slights Bennett and receives 'note'

Leftist broadcaster gets 'comment' from Army Radio broadcasting director after reading response from Education Minister in dismissive tone.

Television broadcaster and anchor Lior Shlein received a "note" from Army Radio after reading in a disparaging tone the response of Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) to an item broadcast on the station's "What's Burning" program.

The incident took place last Wednesday. Shlein, who is filling in for veteran host Razi Barkai in August, dealt with an item on a "senior cabinet official" who slammed Bennett's counterterrorism program for Hamas in Gaza and attacked Bennett's opposition to the Israel-Hamas agreement.

After the item, a sharp personal attack by an anonymous source was read against Minister Bennett, who is a member of the Political-Security Cabinet.

Shlein spoke with scornful disregard for Bennett's position, and cynically read Bennett's response to the senior official. In addition, Shlein did not read the full response.

Following a complaint filed by rightist activist Shai Glik, Army Radio programming director Eran Elyakim spoke with Shlein and reproved him for his actions.