UN to commemorate victims of terror attacks in Israel

With this initiative, Israel’s mission to the UN, headed by Ambassador Danny Danon, will present an exhibition in memory of the victims of terrorist acts in Israel. The exhibition, located at the UN building in New York, will open this week.

It will present displays of the victims of terrorist attacks in Israel, including a photo of each and a short eulogy.

"The victims of terror attacks, along with the uniformed soldiers who fell in defense of the country, have a place in our hearts; they will never fade from our memory," Danon said. "These hostile acts of terror are cowardly, and the terrorists who perpetrate them incite further violence against our people as they are considered heroes in their society."

"The international community must demand that the chairman of the Palestinian Authority stop the transfer of salaries to murderers, and their families, who shed the blood of innocent Israelis."

Attached is a presentation of part of the exhibition, as well as a picture of Ambassador Danon with Itamar Ben Gal, murdered on February 5, 2018, at a bus stop near Ariel.