Netanyahu's goal for elections: 40 seats

Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu attended a conference of Likud local council heads and candidates on Monday.



More than 100 Likud municipal representatives from all over the country took part in the conference, held at Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan.



"In the upcoming local elections, we will strengthen the power of the Likud throughout the country, thanks to the tremendous support of the Israeli public which sees our great achievements," Netanyahu told the representatives.



"In the general elections, and I do not know exactly when they will be, the number of 35 Knesset seats is reasonable and the number 40 is a target," he said. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”



"With the help of Hashem and with your help, with the help of Heaven, the Likud faction will be grow to the skies. In the upcoming elections, we will support you and we will help you - onward to a very big victory," Netanyahu told the activists in encouragement.