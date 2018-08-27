Watch: Rain in Israel - at the end of August

Light rain fell on Monday morning in northern Israel and along the coast, reaching towards the western Negev.

According to Israel's Meteorological Service, Monday's weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures lower than seasonal average. Light rain my continue to fall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Monday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light rainfall along the coast.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, with the clouds clearing later on. Temperatures will rise slightly, mostly in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Thursday's weather is expected to be similar to Wednesday's, with no significant changes.