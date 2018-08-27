Transportation reform: What about the children?

'Instead of hundreds of drivers from whom we could obtain tickets, we are getting dozens of machines, most of which don’t accept cash.'

The “15 Minutes” ("15 Dakot") organization, or the “Public Transport Consumers Association,” welcomes the reform in Jerusalem whereby passengers will only be able to use charged “Rav Kav” transportation cards and will no longer be able to buy tickets in cash from the driver. On the other hand, the group calls on the Transportation Ministry to install hundreds of machines that will also accept cash and not only credit cards for charging Rav Kav cards.

Yossi Saidov, one of the heads of the group, told Arutz Sheva that the reform entails some improvement. "Overall, this is a positive move in which the drivers will no longer have to be cashiers dealing with change or intelligence officers, but will only deal with the journey that will become faster.”

“On the other hand, the Transportation Ministry is canceling the possibility of paying in cash and is not providing an alternative to passengers who, until today, could buy tickets in cash and can no longer do so. Instead of hundreds of drivers from whom, until today, we could obtain tickets, today we are getting dozens of machines, most of which don’t accept cash and some of which don’t give change.”

Saidov notes that Jerusalem is a poor city and not everyone has a credit card. "There are haredim and children here, and not everyone has access to a credit card, so many people may get stuck without the possibility of traveling. This is not how you enact reform, this is not how you encourage passengers to use public transportation. We want a solution that will allow for charging the Rav Kav with cash as well at most stations in Jerusalem.”