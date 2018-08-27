Why is the Jerusalem mayoral election so unique?

Behind the scenes of the Jerusalem mayoral race.

Gil Hoffman and Peggy Cidor, who have been covering the exciting race to succeed Nir Barkat as mayor of Jerusalem for The Jerusalem Post, analyze who has the best chance to win the October 30 election.

Hoffman provides audio from a political event in the holy city.

Cidor, who has been covering municipal politics for 20 years, explains why this election is different than all mayoral races in the city in the past.

She also discusses what are Barkat’s chances to succeed Binyamin Netanyahu and become prime minister of Israel one day.