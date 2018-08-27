Online petition calls on UK Labour leader to design

The British Campaign Against Antisemitism group has launched a petition demanding that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn resign due to the continued anti-Semitism-related scandals he has been associated with.

The petition, posted to change.org under the title “Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-Semite and must go”, has been signed by more than 10,000 people at the time of this writing.

“For weeks, events from Jeremy Corbyn’s disturbing past have trickled into the light. Among his many acts during his time as a backbench MP, when he could speak his mind without fear of scrutiny, he blamed Islamist terrorist attacks on Israel; defended an appalling anti-Semitic mural; honored a sheikh banned from the UK for saying that Jews drink non-Jews’ blood; said that a Hamas terrorist whose life’s work was the murder of Jews was his ‘brother’; held a repulsive event on Holocaust Memorial Day in which Jews were accused of being the successors to the Nazis; tried to have the word ‘Holocaust’ removed from the title of Holocaust Memorial Day; laid a wreath at a memorial for the Black September terrorists behind the Munich Massacre; and now we have heard that he made euphemistic comments to suggest that Jews are somehow un-British and foreign to the ways of our country,” the petition reads.

“Throughout the last three years and these past few weeks, Jeremy Corbyn has lied, distracted, tried to twist the definition of antisemitism to exclude his past conduct, and issued false apologies when pressure mounted. He has claimed to have been seeking peace and to have been judged out of context, but the facts show that over many years he sought to defend, honor, assist and promote anti-Semites and the context is that his actions have been consistent with those of an ideological anti-Semite. We had hoped that the Labour Party might at some point rise to the defense of British Jews by removing Jeremy Corbyn or by demanding his resignation, but the institutions of the once proudly anti-racist Labour Party are now corrupted and will not act. Instead they merely persecute those members who stand up to anti-Semitism,” it continues.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism warns that “as long as the Labour Party is in Jeremy Corbyn’s grip, it cannot be a force for good. His past demonstrates that he should never have been elected to the leadership of the Labour Party and he is unfit to hold any public office.”

The petition comes as Corbyn continues to be plagued by scandals over his past anti-Israel and anti-Semitic acts.

Two weeks ago, the Daily Mail published photos of the Labour leader at a cemetery in Tunisia holding a wreath near the graves of some of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists who were responsible for the massacre of the 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Days later, a picture emerged of Corbyn apparently making a salute linked to the Muslim Brotherhood organization.

That week, the Times of London published a picture of Corbyn meeting with the leader-in-exile of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, only weeks before its members carried out an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue in which six people were murdered.

Last week it was revealed that Corbyn attended a conference with a convicted Hamas leader who was jailed in Israel for his role in orchestrating a string of terrorist attacks that killed more than 100 people between 2001 and 2002.

Later, he came under fire after the Daily Mail published a clip of Corbyn accusing a group of Zionists of having “no sense of English irony”, despite “having lived in this country for a very long time”.

The Labour leader has come under fire in recent years for calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish group