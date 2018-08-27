'Liberman, bring back the boys'

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) participated on Sunday in the special beret formation of the Misdar Hadar organization, marking four years since the end of Operation Protective Edge in Gaza without the return of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

The formation took place outside the Hakirya base in Tel Aviv.

Hazan sharply criticized Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and blamed him for the fact that the soldiers’ bodies have not yet been returned.

"Those who sit on the 14th floor of the Defense Ministry in the building in front of us and do not listen - the problem is theirs and not ours. It is the government of Israel which is to blame for this reality. 1,460 days have passed, ministers came and went, but Hadar and Oron are still in Gaza,” he said.

"Why are we dealing with a deaf government? A Defense Minister who does not know how to deal with defense-related issues, does not do his job, he has to be replaced. We don’t get our boys back? There will be no goods at the border crossings, there will be no electricity in Gaza, there will be no benefits in the prisons. Liberman - if you do not bring the boys home, you will not be in the Knesset after the next elections," declared Hazan.