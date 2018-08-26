Concern: Marine infiltration from Gaza

IDF says Hamas seeking to increase ability to launch attacks from the sea. Border Police increase presence along coast of Ashkelon.

The IDF will deploy a Border Police company in Ashkelon in the coming days, in order to help prevent a marine incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the IDF has identified Hamas' efforts to improve their capabilities to penetrate Israeli territory by sea.

Therefore, alongside the construction of the naval barrier that has begun in recent months, the defense establishment has now decided to use border police forces before the holidays, in order to increase the level of alertness.

It was also reported that the soldiers would carry out security, search, and surveillance activities along the coastal strip to assist the detection and protection system to prevent terrorist infiltration from the sea.