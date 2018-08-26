Multiple fatalities in mass-shooting at Florida video game event

Initial reports say at least 4 dead, 11 wounded in Florida shopping center shooting. 1 suspect reported dead at scene in apparent suicide.

A mass shooting has been reported Sunday in a shopping center in Jacksonville, Florida, with a number of victims shot, and unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Police in Jacksonville say they responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a mass shooting at a video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in downtown Jacksonville.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warned via Twitter. “Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”

Gunshots were heard at the “Madden 19 Tournament”, a video game football event held at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza at Jacksonville Landing. A live stream of the tournament was interrupted by gunfire. In an audio recording of the stream, numerous gunshots can be heard, as well as tournament participants screaming.

Local media have reported that there are multiple victims from the shooting.

WJXT has published unconfirmed reports that at least 4 people were killed and 11 more wounded in the shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did confirm that there were “multiple fatalities at the scene”.

Authorities have closed down the surrounding area.

Police reported that one suspect was dead, but it is unclear at this time if there were additional gunmen involved in the shooting.

"One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted," the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

According to a report by the LA Times, the suspect found dead at the scene was a participant in the tournament who had lost, witnesses said.

After losing his game in the tournament, the gunman opened fire on fellow participants, Steven Javaruski told the Times. The suspect then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.