Demolition order for home of terrorist who murdered IDF soldier

IDF confirms it gave notice for impending demolition of home of terrorist who dropped block on soldier's head, killing him.

A demolition order has been issued for the home of the Arab terrorist responsible for the murder of an IDF soldier in May.

In June, Israeli security forces located and arrested 32-year-old terrorist Islam Yousef Abu Hamid, a resident of al-Amari near Ramallah. Two weeks earlier, Abu Hamid dropped a block from a three-story building in al-Amari on the head of 20-year-old Ronen Lubarsky.

Lubarsky, a member of the elite Duvdevan special operations unit, had been deployed to al-Amari to secure the area while Israeli security forces carried out the arrest of a wanted terrorist.

Last week, IDF Central Command chief Major General Nadav Padan indicated that he would authorize the demolition of Abu Hamid’s home in al-Amari.

On Sunday, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that authorities had notified residents of the impending demolition.

“Demolishing the homes of terrorists is a policy which promotes the human rights of Israeli citizens,” said Shai Glick from the ‘Betzelmo’ [‘In His Image’] NGO, which has been pushing for the demolition of Abu Hamid’s home.

Home demolitions “serve as a deterrent which prevents terror attacks. We will continue to promote the use of punitive action against terrorists and those who aid them, including the use of home demolitions and the expulsion of their families.”