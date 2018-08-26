Notes in Western Wall to be removed ahead of High Holidays

Western Wall to be examined after stone falls on egalitarian section. Notes to be buried on Mount of Olives

The stones of the Western Wall will be examined this week in preparation for the High Holidays. In addition, the prayer notes placed in the cracks of the holy site will be removed in the presence of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall.

The examination will take place on Tuesday morning, and the removal of the notes will take place from 11:00 AM onwards.

The examination of the Western Wall will be conducted by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the Israel Antiquities Authority.

There is concern over the structural stability of the Western Wall after a large stone fell from the wall onto the egalitarian section last month. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The notes that will be collected from the Western Wall will be transferred to the Mount of Olives, where they will be buried together with the holy books that are transferred for Geniza.

Every year millions of notes are placed in the Western Wall by Jewish and non-Jewish worshipers from Israel and the world. The notes are placed in person, sent through the website of the Western Wall, and through fax and mail.