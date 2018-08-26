'We must keep up momentum of construction with all our might'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett participated today in a Rosh Hashannah (Jewish New Year) toast at the Yesha Council headquarters to mark the start of the school year.

The event was attended by mayors and local council heads of Judea and Samaria. The minister was interested in the situation of the local authorities and asked to hear about the field of education and the state of construction in the area.

"The residents of Judea and Samaria are building the land and fulfilling the vision of Zionism, and the settlement is in a state of momentum, and we must continue it with all our might. Fortunately, in recent years we have succeeded in changing the discourse from two states to the application of sovereignty. This is progress and we have to stick to it," Bennett said.

"I am the education minister of all the children of Israel, both the student in the ivory tower and the student in Gush Etzion. Whether they are secular, religious, Jewish, or Arab - I am everyone's education minister, and I will not allow discrimination against any student. There will be discrimination against students in Judea and Samaria. I will fight against it, and I am glad that the gap here is narrowing and there are fewer dropouts, and I am proud of you for that," he added.

Yesha Council chairman Hananel Dorani spoke about the council's activities.

"You must remember that your public path began here at the Yesha Council and that you will always be our friend, and we have recently begun a strategic process that involves two things: the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and reaching more than one million residents. This requires many infrastructures that are now beginning to promoted, including transportation, electricity, gas, economics, water and environmental protection. In the name of all the people of Israel, I would like to thank you for the important work throughout the year for the settlement of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley."

At the end of the event, the chairman of the Yesha Council, Hananel Dorni, and the director of Yesha Council, Yigal Dilmuni, presented a gift to Minister Bennett - an elegant copy of the Hebrew Bible, decorated with a personal dedication on the special occasion.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Yesha Council Hananel Dorani, Mayor of Ma'aleh Adumim Benny Kashriel, Binyamin Regional Council head Avi Roeh, Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman, Megilot Dead Sea Council head Aryeh Cohen, Kiryat Arba Council head Malachi Levinger, Mayor of Beit El Shai Alon, Alfei Menashe Regional Council head Shlomo Katan, Elkana Local Council head Asaf Mintzer, Har Adar Local Council head Chen Filipovich, and Executive Director of the Yesha Council Yigal Dilmuni.