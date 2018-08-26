Bride-to-be lost parents in crash

Thirty-five young people in Israel are facing a difficult challenge: they are making a wedding without their parents. Tragically, their parents have passed away and are no longer alive to provide for their children. Fortunately, these 35 young orphans have been selected to participate in Kupat Ha'Ir's orphan wedding campaign for this month of Elul.

The story of each bride and groom is unique, but the campaign page features the symbolic story of one kallah:

The siren grew louder and louder. I could see the blue-flashing lights from my bedroom window. The police car parked right in front of my house. That night I found out that both my parents died in a car crash.

I was only 16... I was left alone to care for my 2 younger sisters.... As hard as I tried to be a parent to my siblings it was never enough... My parents are gone forever and I can't replace them.

Outfitting a simple apartment is more expensive than I ever imagined it would be. A fridge, linens, pots and pans, food, a place to live. The list never ends - but I have no money to pay for any of the most basic items.

This young bride will be able to start her married life with some financial security if the campaign for Chodesh Elul succeeds in reaching its goal. Step in and be her parents, they are not here to help her prepare for the wedding and for life after marriage.

Rav Gershon Edelstein will personally pray this Erev Rosh Hashanah for all those who donate $100 to the orphan wedding campaign. 35 young orphans are praying that you will take advantage of this incredible opportunity to have one of the gedolei hador daven for you. 35 orphans are hoping that you will open your hearts to their suffering and be their parents on their wedding day.

