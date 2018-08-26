Tags:John McCain
Flashback: Senator McCain speaks to Arutz Sheva
John McCain was in Israel in October 2015, when he spoke to Arutz Sheva about recent terror attack in Tel Aviv, and the proper US response.
McCain in Israel (file)
Flash 90
|
