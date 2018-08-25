Kalashnikov confiscated at Haifa engagement party

Israel Police arrest three suspects after shots were fired at an engagement party.

Israel Police on Saturday night confiscated a Kalashnikov rifle used during an engagement party in Haifa.

Police detectives and officers from the Yasam Unit (Israel Police's Special Patrol Unit) arrived at the party after shots were heard.

A search revealed a Kalashnikov rifle, and police arrested two Haifa residents, as well as a suspect from Umm al-Fahm, on suspicion of owning and using illegal weapons.

"Israel Police takes ownership and use of illegal weapons very seriously," a spokesman said. "This endangers the public [and we] act determinedly against those criminals who use them improperly and irresponsibly."

"This incident will be investigated and we will [act] to the fullest extent of the law.

"The investigation is ongoing and we will examine extension of the suspects' arrest as deemed necessary. The weapon will be transferred for criminal identification."