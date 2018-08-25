Provocations near Mount Hevron

Israel Police on Saturday opened an investigation after leftist activists from the Ta'ayush organization claimed masked Jews attacked them and ran off.

The claimed attack occurred near the Jewish town of Mitzpe Yair, in southern Mount Hevron.

The four activists claimed that they were in the area to photograph. They were lightly injured and transferred to a local hospital.

"This morning, several Ta'ayush activists arrived at a site near Mitzpe Yair where there is illegal Palestinian construction," an IDF spokesperson said. "After the building tools were confiscated, the activists walked towards the town in order to provoke [residents], and a quarrel broke out between them and local residents."

"IDF soldiers who were at the scene declared it a closed military zone in order to prevent the continuation of the quarrel, but some of the activists refused to evacuate and violated the orders... Afterwards, the activists evacuated and the conflict ended."