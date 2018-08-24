'I can't support Netanyahu as Prime Minister'

Walter Bingham explains why he lost faith in the Prime Minister of Israel.

Walter Bingham,

Netanyahu
Netanyahu
Why: I can no longer support Binyamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

Hear: The new Basic Nation State Law fully explained.

And: One Kosher step too far!

Also: How horse-riding is therapeutic for the mentally and physically disabled.




