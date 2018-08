Israel’s recent “national unity” law calls the country “unique” to the Jewish people. But 21 percent of Israelis are Arabs.

Israel was founded in 1948 as a pluralistic democracy as well as a Jewish state.

But, the recent “nationality” law raises a question: can it be both at the same time? Israelis--including Arabs--are divided, and so are American Jews.

Let's hear about religious values and right-wing politics.