Watch: PA teen who slapped soldier thanks Nasrallah

Ahed Tamimi, recently released from an Israeli prison, thanks Hezbollah leader for his support.

Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian Arab teenaged girl who was recently released from an Israeli prison, thanked Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah for his support, after he had said that the position she had taken was "brave and courageous."

Nasrallah’s words boosted "not just my morale, but the morale of many people," said Tamimi, thanking him and wishing him a happy holiday. Her remarks were broadcast by the Lebanese Al-Jadeed/New TV channel on August 22, 2018 and were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Tamimi, 17, who was filmed slapping an Israeli soldier during a protest of leftists and Palestinian Arabs in her town of Nabi Saleh, was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment in practice and fined 5,000 shekels as part of a plea bargain. She was released in late July.

After her release, Tamimi went to Ramallah, where she met with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The PA chairman said during the meeting that "the Palestinian young woman Ahed Tamimi is an example of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and independence and for the establishment of our independent Palestinian state."

Tamimi also received a congratulatory phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who lauded her “bravery and determination to fight”.

Tamimi later told the PA news agency Wafa that she does not regret her actions.

"What I did was the natural behavior of a peaceful family whose house soldiers broke into, even if the price is imprisonment, since one who believes in the idea of liberation must not fear suppression by the occupation,” she said.