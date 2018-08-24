The Arabs were in the land of Israel first? Fake news

Jay Shapiro posits that the Palestinian Arab claims to history in the land of Israel are baseless.

Jay Shapiro,

Arabs view Dome of the Rock on Jerusalem's Temple Mount
Nati Shohat/Flash 90

Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian Arabs have succeeded in convincing too many people that they, and not the Jews, have a history in the land of Israel.

In his opinion israel must actively oppose this false narrative.



