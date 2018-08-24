Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian Arabs have succeeded in convincing too many people that they, and not the Jews, have a history in the land of Israel.
In his opinion israel must actively oppose this false narrative.
The Arabs were in the land of Israel first? Fake news
Jay Shapiro posits that the Palestinian Arab claims to history in the land of Israel are baseless.
Arabs view Dome of the Rock on Jerusalem's Temple Mount
Nati Shohat/Flash 90
