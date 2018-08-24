Do Trump's troubles foreshadow the future?

Trump asks, “How did we end up here?” The New Yorker suggests: “Follow the money”.

On Tuesday, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was convicted on multiple counts of tax and bank fraud.

Also on Tuesday, Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty to violations of campaign-finance law, which may directly implicate the President as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Adam Davidson joins Dorothy Wickenden from the New Yorker to discuss what Manafort’s and Cohen’s legal troubles tell us about Trump’s history of corrupt business deals, and how to anticipate the disclosures to come.