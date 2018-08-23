21-year-old Jerusalem man drowns at Israeli national park

A man visiting a national park in northern Israel died Thursday, after he drowned in a spring.

The man has been identified as a 21-year-old Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem, who had been vacationing in the Gan Hashlosha National Park – also known as Sachne – near Nir David in the Beit Shean valley in northwestern Israel.

Several hours before rescue teams discovered his body, the man was declared missing.

After he was found and pulled from the water, MDA emergency first responders declared the man dead at the scene.

Police officers collected evidence from the scene and have opened an investigation into the man’s death.