Two leaders of Jewish Federations talk about opportunities and challenges as they look towards the future.

Jay Sanderson talks to Eric Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation NYC, the Los Angeles Federation’s East Coast cousin.

They speak about the role of the Federation today, the difficulties they face during challenging times, and what we need to do to bring our Jewish communities together. The theme of connection and unity was apparent, as Eric said, “Our diversity is our strength as a Jewish community.”

Eric also shares his journey from litigator to lay leader to professional leader of one of the largest Jewish communities in America. Tune in to hear these two Federation CEOs talk about community, Jewish values, and our shared greatest opportunities and challenges as we look towards the future.